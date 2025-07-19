New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

