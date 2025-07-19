New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $143,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,479.90. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,112,452.20. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,592. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $291.54.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

