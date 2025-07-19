New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $20.41 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

