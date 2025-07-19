New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,747.50. This represents a 63.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,140,089. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of UTHR opened at $292.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.17 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.