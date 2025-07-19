New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.61% of Golden Entertainment worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,431,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $28.54 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $754.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.41%.

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

