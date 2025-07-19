New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 239.3% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

