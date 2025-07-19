New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,271.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $493.30 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $498.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.14 and its 200-day moving average is $405.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

