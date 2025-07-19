New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.05 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $591,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,357.94. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

