New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.49 Million Stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.56% of Aris Water Solutions worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARIS. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $22.13 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

