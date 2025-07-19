New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Trex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 909,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TREX opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $86.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.