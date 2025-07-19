New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.69 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,165,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,289.44. This trade represents a 47.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

