New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.81 Million Stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Vontier worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,869,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

