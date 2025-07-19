New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

