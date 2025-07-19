New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,836,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in STERIS by 4,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $225.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

