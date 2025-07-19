New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,677,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $298,426,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,123.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,936.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,939.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

