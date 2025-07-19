New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.15.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

