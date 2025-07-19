New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Lazard worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,962,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,284,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 734,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 566,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 483,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $21,611,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE LAZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $669.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

