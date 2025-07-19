New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Avery Dennison by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25,066.0% in the first quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 50,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $178.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

