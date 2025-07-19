New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 106,953 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,953 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of RadNet worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on RadNet in a report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.41.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

