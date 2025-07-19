New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $288.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.30. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

