New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CONMED by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 7.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CONMED Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE CNMD opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. CONMED Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

