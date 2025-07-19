New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $432.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.