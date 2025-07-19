New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,906 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in IDEX by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $183.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.01%.

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

