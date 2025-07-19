New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,875 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,875 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.05% of Helios Technologies worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 2,361.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised Helios Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Helios Technologies stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.26. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

