NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

