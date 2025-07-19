Nicolet Bankshares’ (NIC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $85.68 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 25.12%. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $401,746.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,910.44. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $369,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,226. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,826. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 20,603.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,642,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

