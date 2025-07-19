NIKE (NYSE:NKE) vs. Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) and Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIKE and Anta Sports Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $46.31 billion 2.32 $3.22 billion $2.16 33.56 Anta Sports Products $8.82 billion 4.09 $1.45 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than Anta Sports Products.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NIKE and Anta Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 0 13 16 3 2.69 Anta Sports Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

NIKE currently has a consensus price target of $77.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than Anta Sports Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of NIKE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NIKE and Anta Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 6.95% 23.33% 8.57% Anta Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NIKE beats Anta Sports Products on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

