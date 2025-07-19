Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $196.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $198.34.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

