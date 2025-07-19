Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,122,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 1,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 225,921 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
Towne Bank Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of TOWN opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Towne Bank has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.80.
Towne Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Towne Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Towne Bank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
Towne Bank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
