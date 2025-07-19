NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

