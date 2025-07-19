Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nucor by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NUE opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

