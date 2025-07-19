NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,348,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.