NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,427.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,299.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,402.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.