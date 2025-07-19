NYSEMKT:MTA FY2026 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 85,815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 175,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

