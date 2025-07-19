Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.45. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%. The business had revenue of $197.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2,169.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,295 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.