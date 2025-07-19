OceanaGold FY2026 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.06.

OGC opened at C$18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$21.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.23.

In related news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,368.74. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

