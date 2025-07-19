Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 95,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.12.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

