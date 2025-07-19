OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,250. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,190 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

