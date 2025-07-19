Oppenheimer Analysts Give Citigroup (NYSE:C) a $123.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price target on Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $93.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,637,000 after buying an additional 1,195,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

