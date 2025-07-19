Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 2.0%

CASH opened at $80.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.62. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $809,195.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,382.50. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $129,975.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $391,331.43. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

