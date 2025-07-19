Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

