Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.50. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBSH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

CBSH opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

