Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,359,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,428,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Post by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 790,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,991,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.48. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.33 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

