PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in PTC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PTC opened at $199.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.