PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

