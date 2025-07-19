Q1 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Repligen Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 152,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

