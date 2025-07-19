Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

