Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rambus by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rambus by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,749.77. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,848 shares of company stock worth $602,933. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

