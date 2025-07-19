Raymond James Financial Comments on TSE:CRT FY2026 Earnings

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.