Raymond James Financial Predicts WPM FY2026 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8%

WPM opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

